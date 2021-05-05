Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC offers free archery and handgun classes in May at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free instructional courses during May on handgun and archery skills at the Parma Woods Shooting Range near Parkville. These courses are designed for people who wish to get started using handguns or archery equipment for target shooting or hunting.

Parma Woods will offer handgun orientation on Tuesday, May 18. This class is by appointment only. Instructors will help participants with one-hour sessions scheduled sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. This course will help a new handgun owner get started with safe firearm skills. Participants must bring their own firearm and 100 rounds of ammunition. This course is for participants age 21 and older. To schedule an appointment, call 816-891-9941.

Archery will be the focus with hands on training by MDC staff from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. This program includes archery safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, maintenance of gear, and safe storage of gear. Participants may bring their own equipment. However, MDC will also provide equipment to those who wish to try archery. This course is for ages 8 and older. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZKa.

COVID-19 safety protocols such as face masks and physical distancing will be followed during all instruction.

To learn more about Parma Woods, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z7t.

MDC offers free archery and handgun classes in May at Parkville

