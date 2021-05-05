Music Entrepreneur Matej Harangozo to be Featured on Clinton Sparks’ Weekly Twitch Show, 'Win Big with Clinton Sparks'
EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting April 19th, serial entrepreneur and music enthusiast, Matej Harangozo, will guest segment on the Clinton Sparks’ weekly Twitch show called “Win Big with Clinton Sparks” airing at 9 pm ET. Every Monday during the #musicbizweekly segment, Harangozo will present the latest trends and music business news while having banter back and forth with Sparks on the topics they’re seeing in the industry. Those interested in the music business or marketing, in general, can gain valuable knowledge by tuning in.
"Appearing on Clinton Spark’s Twitch show is an amazing opportunity and dream come true,” Harangozo said. “I’m looking forward to learning from an expert like Clinton while sharing some of the insights I’ve gained in working with talented music artists such as China Mac, OBAS, and Papa Duck."
Sparks is an entrepreneur, investor, executive, author, and marketing maven who is a Grammy-nominated-multi-platinum producer, DJ, and songwriter that has sold more than 75 million records. He has done production work for big-name artists including Lady Gaga, Pitbull, Big Sean, and more. During his decades-long career in the music industry, Sparks has gained a large following on social media and has nearly 5,000 followers on Twitch.
“I am excited to have someone as professional and insightful as Matej on the show to help further enlighten and educate the millions of viewers that want to learn and build a career in the music business,” Sparks said. “Get familiar!”
Harangozo is the creator and founder of Digital Science Media and the new virtual community: Indie Artist Accelerator. As an award-winning entrepreneur, innovator, and music enthusiast, Harangozo has also gained a substantial following on social media and has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, and The Baltimore Sun. Together, Harangozo and Sparks are a powerhouse duo disrupting the space.
To learn more about the show or to tune in visit this site, call Digital Science Media at 443.812.6018, or email matej@opensourceent.com.
Sarah Frye
