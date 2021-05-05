TOHU by Fireart Games Is Featured in Two Nominations in The 25th Annual Webby Awards
TOHU, an adventure game created by Fireart Games (owned by Fireart Studio), earned recognition in two categories of The 25th Annual Webby Awards simultaneously.WARSAW, MASOVIAN, POLAND, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireart Games, a daughter company of Fireart Studio, announced that its newly launched point-and-click game TOHU was honored in two nominations of The 25th Annual Webby Awards, one of the most prestigious Internet awards nowadays. Fireart Studio is one of Poland's leading boutique design and software development companies with an immense track record in the field, taking its history back in 2013. One of its sub-brands, the game development studio Fireart Games, has recently released a new adventure game TOHU.
The game already received many awards, including DevGamm 2019, DevGamm Online 2020, and Pixel Awards Europe 2020. It was also featured by famous game reviewers and bloggers. This year, TOHU made two more significant achievements: it was recognized as a Webby Honoree in the nomination "Games: Independent Creator," and Webby Nominee in the category "Games: Adventure." Both awards are a mark of international distinction for Internet excellence.
As a Webby Nominee, Fireart's work has been singled out as one of the five best in the world in its category (it's among the top 10% of the nearly 13,500 projects entered worldwide). Earning the distinction of Webby Honoree, as recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, is another significant achievement granted to only the top 20% of all work entered in the 25th Annual Webby Awards.
The Webby Award Winners is comprised of Internet industry experts, including Internet inventor Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker; MOMA Senior Curator Paola Antonelli; Host of NPR's Code Switch Shereen Marisol Meraji; R/GA Global Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe; Co-Inventor of the Internet Vint Cerf; DJ and Founder, Club Quarantine D-Nice; Co-host Desus & Mero on Showtime Desus Nice; SVP of Content at Twitch Michael Aragon; Twitter Senior Director, Product Design Richard Ting; and Founders of VERZUZ Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.
ABOUT TOHU
TOHU is a point-and-click adventure game set amongst the world of weird and wonderful fish planets. During the game flow, the user can travel through beautiful environments and solve interesting puzzles as a little girl, accompanied by her mechanical alter-ego, Cubus. Together they are trying to discover the truth about themselves and the mysterious Sacred Engine that powers their world. TOHU also features a musical score by Christopher Larkin, the award-winning composer responsible for the soundtrack of Hollow Knight. TOHU is created by Fireart Games, a small independent game studio focused on producing beautiful, handcrafted games with a great gaming experience. The company is owned by Fireart Studio, a product design and development house headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.
ABOUT THE WEBBY AWARDS
The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization established in 1996 and named as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times. Annually, it honors excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps and Software, Social, Podcasts, Games, and Virtual & Remotes. This year, The Webby Awards hosted around 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, Marketerhire, Brandlive, Slack, YouGov, BASIC, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, AIGA, Podcast Movement, Fast Company, and Social Media Week.
