NC Military Family of the Year

Apr 30, 2021

Photos: Ft. Bragg Family of the Year Celebrated in Raleigh During Month of the Military Child

NCDMVA Sec. Walter Gaskin & First Lady Kristin Cooper welcome the Dixon Family to Raleigh and thank them for their selfless service and impact on fellow military families.

(April 30, 2021) – First Lady Kristin Cooper, Sgt. 1st Class Justin Dixon, wife Tawni, son Cameron, and NCDMVA Secretary Walter E. Gaskin Lt. Gen (Ret.) tour the NC Executive Mansion gardens following a meet & greet honoring the Fort Bragg Family of the Year for their service to their community.

Raleigh, N.C. – Today, NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) Secretary Walter E. Gaskin, Lt. Gen (Ret.), and North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper welcomed the Fort Bragg Family of the Year to Raleigh to recognize their selfless service to their community during the Month of the Military Child.

“Our military families embrace every challenge with strength. And, this year, more than ever, they have shown resilience and leadership in the face of tremendous challenges throughout this pandemic,” said NCDMVA Secretary Walter E. Gaskin, Lt. Gen (Ret.). “That’s why during this April’s Month of the Military Child, celebrating and supporting military families is especially important. Today, we pay tribute to military families across our great Nation, and we celebrate the Dixon family for their resilience, positivity, and selfless service.”

“As a military child myself, I know firsthand that military service is a family commitment,”said North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper. “There’s no better time to let our servicemembers and their families know how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice. By supporting and recognizing the outstanding courage and strength of military families, like the Dixons, our state and our Nation become stronger as a whole.”

(April 30, 2021) – NCDMVA Secretary Walter E. Gaskin Lt. Gen (Ret.) welcomes the Fort Bragg Family of the year, Sgt. 1st Class Justin Dixon, wife Tawni, and son Cameron to Raleigh before they kick off their day with a guided behind-the-scenes tour by NC Museum of Natural Sciences Director of Guest and Volunteer Services, Albert Ervin.

(April 30, 2021) – NCDMVA Secretary Walter E. Gaskin Lt. Gen (Ret.) and First Lady Kristin Cooper present Sgt. 1st Class Justin Dixon, wife Tawni, and son Cameron, with a framed copy of Gov. Cooper's Proclamation proclaiming April as Month of the Military Child in North Carolina.

Sgt. 1st Class Justin Dixon and his wife Tawni werenamed the Fort Bragg Family of the Year in December for their contributions to military families and single soldiers during a no-notice deployment and for their volunteer service to the surrounding community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

