Local Business Owner Isaiah Grigg Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Grigg is the founder and executive director of MusicBreeds, a Long Island based nonprofit.

MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isaiah Grigg, founder and executive director of local nonprofit MusicBreeds, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Grigg, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Grigg. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Grigg founded MusicBreeds to give back to his community and inspire young musicians. He is a singer/songwriter, recording artist, and philanthropist. He received his bachelor’s degree in Economics at Northeastern University and later earned his master’s degree in Business Management.

Grigg joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Isaiah Grigg as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

About MusicBreeds

MusicBreeds is a Long Island based nonprofit focused on providing disadvantaged students with a roadmap for musical success. The organization offers after-school, online and summer programs that provide musical talent development, business and entrepreneurial mentorship, and life skills training to equip students with the tools needed to pursue music collegiately and professionally.