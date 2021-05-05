Bestselling author Jeanie Chang says expressing emotions is the path to good mental health
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeanie Chang is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, International Speaker, AAPI Mental Health Expert and a DEI corporate consultant. She is the founder of Your Change Provider, PLLC®, a therapeutic practice founded on her framework, Cultural Confidence™. Born out of a slip of the tongue—during a presentation, Jeanie said “confidence” when she intended to say “competence”—cultural confidence™ is a framework that promotes “healthy emotionality through the powerful intersections of identity, mindfulness, resilience, and mental health.” Healthy emotionality is the core of Jeanie’s work.
Especially in Asian American households, children are taught that “saving face” and “showing face” are critically important. “It's about making sure that no one knows something's wrong,” Jeanie says. “But that's not healthy, nor is it normal. Stress is a normal part of life. I do a lot of normalizing and de-stigmatizing in my work, especially with AAPIs.” But these beliefs and stigmas are common in many cultures and Jeanie is passionate about helping families and professionals navigate through that. “For healthy emotionality to promote good mental health, you need to be able to effectively express your emotions and be real.”
Jeanie came to her own realization of the power of cultural norms in her early 20s. Her goal since elementary school had been to be “the number-one Asian American journalist.” And she was well on her way when she had a strange experience. “I loved being a journalist when I was on the job, but when I would come home from work, I felt very empty. I remember thinking, ‘This doesn't make sense,’ because my identity was so wrapped up in being the best journalist. That has a lot to do with my Asian upbringing. I'm a second-generation Korean American and everything was about achievements, doing well, looking good.” (Jeanie talks more about these stressors in her #1 bestselling memoir, A is for Authentic: Not for Anxieties or for Straight A’s.)
She realized was that she was going to burn out even though she was barely 24. “Something told me I wasn’t going to be able to sustain myself feeling this way.” And that’s what led her to focus on her own wellbeing and leave broadcast journalism. Ultimately, following business school and marketing, she was led to the field of mental health. Jeanie considers herself a work in progress and advises others to view themselves compassionately that way as well. “People want identity to be final—'This is who I am—but identity is never final. It’s always evolving. You're always changing. Hence the title of my practice: Your Change Provider, PLLC®. Change is always happening for growth. And that's necessary!”
Jeanie shares more of her work on cultural confidence™ and intersectionalities in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
Learn how to connect with Jeanie at https://bossupbestseller.com/JeanieChang, where you can also find a link to International Women of Color Who Boss Up.
