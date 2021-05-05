Westbound Route 30 Lane Restriction Today in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on westbound Route 30 in East Pittsburgh and North Braddock boroughs, Allegheny County will occur today, Wednesday, May 5 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur in westbound Route 30 between Lincoln Avenue and Electric Avenue from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. this afternoon. Crews will be filming the Route 30 landslide location.

