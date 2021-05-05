Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Montana DOJ Seeks Nominations for Crime Victim Advocate of the Year Award

Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Department of Justice Office of Victim Services are seeking nominations for the Outstanding Crime Victim Advocate Award. The award acknowledges the achievements in victim services and allied professions and honors those who have gone above and beyond in their service to others.

Any individual Montanan or team working with crime victims is eligible, including law enforcement personnel, domestic violence advocates, shelter staff, probation and parole officers, first responders, SANE nurses, judges, attorneys, and volunteers. Nominations are due by June 1, 2021. The application is available here.

The goal of the Office of Victim Services is to provide tools and information to help crime victims recover from their experience and provide them with a range of services available. The criminal justice system can be confusing and intimidating for victims. To assist them as they go through the justice system, the Office of Victim Service is available to answer any questions they may have.

The Crime Victim Advocate of the Year Award was first given out in 1993. For a list of previous honorees, click here. For more information, contact Office of Consumer Protection & Victim Services Director Joan Eliel at (406) 444-1907 or [email protected].

