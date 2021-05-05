Bestselling author Dr. AJ: “There’s always another door in front of you.”
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aparajita Jeedigunta, otherwise known as Dr. AJ, says her name means “one who can never be defeated.” As the survivor of two traumatic brain injuries , Dr. AJ is living up to her name. A consultant, strategist and coach in diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, she is also an educator. She shows companies how to walk their inclusion talk and she shows women how to step into their own power and use their voices even when they’ve been raised or conditioned to do otherwise.
“By the time little girls are in fifth grade what they hear shifts from, ‘You can be anybody you want to be!’ to ‘What is your likeability factor? What is your attractiveness factor?’ By the time our girls get to middle school their idea of leadership is submissiveness, not to assert their opinion.” Dr. AJ strives to help women reclaim their natural leadership qualities and to recognize that every avenue remains open to them. “Because of our conditioning, we don’t even realize, ‘Oh, there’s always been this other door out here!’ Nobody tells you about it but it’s always right here within six feet of you.”
It took literally dying from her second traumatic brain injury for Dr. AJ to realize that at the end of the day, any limits to her success were self-imposed. “But you don’t always have to go through trauma to recognize that you truly are limitless, she says. Dr. AJ shares more of her personal story and many tips for “getting out of your own way” in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
