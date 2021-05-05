Wisconsin Drug Take Back Collection #2 in the Country; Collects Over 60,000 lbs. of Unwanted Medications to Fight the Opioid Epidemic

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that at Drug Take Back Day, held on April 24, 2021, Wisconsin had a total collection of 60,632 lbs. Wisconsin had the second largest Drug Take Back collection in the country this year.

"Wisconsin is once again one of the top states in the country for Drug Take Back. Thank you to the thousands of Wisconsinites who have helped fight substance-use disorder by ensuring that more than 60,000 pounds of unused and unwanted medications are being safely disposed of and won’t be diverted,” said Attorney General Kaul.

Statewide over 290 law enforcement agencies participated in Drug Take Back Day and disposed drugs were collected from drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies across the state. There are 489 permanent drug disposal boxes accessible year-round in Wisconsin at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

The collected medications were boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated.

To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://doseofrealitywi.gov/drug-takeback/find-a-take-back-location/