VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Warns of Moving Scams as Florida Home Sales Skyrocket
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Warns of Moving Scams as Florida Home Sales Skyrockethome sales increased 5.6% in 2020, resulting in a 14-year high in overall sales throughout the country. Florida is also experiencing an increase in new residents. With an increase in home sales comes more demand for movers, and Attorney General Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert to help consumers avoid moving-related scams.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida is red hot. Our low taxes, growing economy, common-sense leadership and great weather has people from all over rushing to move here. Couple all that with a booming real estate market and the potential for scams increases.
“If you are a Floridian buying a new house or moving here from out of state to enjoy our great weather and growing economy, be wary of moving scams. From refusing to provide a written estimate to requiring a large, upfront deposit or payment in cash, these are all red flags that consumers can look for to help them identify a potential moving scam and avoid falling prey.”
Common moving scams involve movers packing up and transporting household goods and then refusing to release them until the consumer pays an additional high fee. Another scheme used by fraudsters is giving a low-ball offer to secure a moving job but then increasing the rate significantly upon arrival and threatening to avoid doing the job unless paid up front.
To guard against these and other moving scams, consumers should:
- Never sign any blank or incomplete documents or contracts;
- Obtain moving estimates and quotes from the company in writing and make sure the estimates are binding;
- Determine whether the movers will perform the move alone or if the company will be subcontracting with another carrier; and
- Beware if movers show up in rental trucks without uniformed personnel.
To viewScams at a Glance: On the Move in English, click here.
To viewScams at a Glance: On the Move in Spanish, click here.
Interstate moving scams can be reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Intrastate moving scams can be reported to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or filing a complaint online atMyFloridaLegal.com.
# # #The Florida Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division issues Consumer Alerts to inform Floridians of emerging scams, new methods used to commit fraud, increased reports of common scams, or any other deceptive practice. Consumer Alerts are designed to notify Floridians about scams and available refunds in an effort to prevent financial losses or other harm caused by deceptive practices. Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.