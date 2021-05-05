VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Warns of Moving Scams as Florida Home Sales Skyrocket

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida is red hot. Our low taxes, growing economy, common-sense leadership and great weather has people from all over rushing to move here. Couple all that with a booming real estate market and the potential for scams increases.

“If you are a Floridian buying a new house or moving here from out of state to enjoy our great weather and growing economy, be wary of moving scams. From refusing to provide a written estimate to requiring a large, upfront deposit or payment in cash, these are all red flags that consumers can look for to help them identify a potential moving scam and avoid falling prey.”

Common moving scams involve movers packing up and transporting household goods and then refusing to release them until the consumer pays an additional high fee. Another scheme used by fraudsters is giving a low-ball offer to secure a moving job but then increasing the rate significantly upon arrival and threatening to avoid doing the job unless paid up front.

To guard against these and other moving scams, consumers should: