RENOWNED DISNEY MUSIC PRODUCER FRED MOLLIN MAKES IT “GREAT TO BE A KID” WITH RELEASE OF UPLIFTING NEW ALBUM FOR CHILDREN
New Fun Songs About Life and Living Help Young Kids Look Forward to a Bright Future; Digital Music and Album Released on Melody Place/BMGNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these uncertain times, kids need music now more than ever. Anyone who has ever seen toddlers naturally sway and bob to music, knows that children feel music and that music and kids go together like macaroni and cheese. Studies also show that music can help the very young deal with stress and turn around their emotions like nothing else. Now, from Walt Disney Records’ most successful lullaby album artist and producer Fred Mollin, comes the release of It’s Great To Be a Kid, a new album of heart-warming, fun original songs for kids (ages 1 through 6) available now. These songs take children on a musical expedition highlighting the beautiful things in life, reminding them how much joy there is to look forward to in their young lives at a time when they need it most.
“In May of 2020 at home in Nashville during the most isolated and sequestered time of the pandemic, I was inspired to write a canon of songs that would be a gift to my two grandchildren,” says Mollin. “I was wishing and hoping that this unprecedented and very strange time would soon be gone and that young kids would again have the ability to get back to the simple joys of their lives. It’s Great to Be A Kid came to me as a project title because I live in hope that no matter where this music is heard, a child can be uplifted and feel someone understands their new journey and cares about them.”
Mollin pulled from his decades-long experience of being a best-selling artist, composer and producer for Walt Disney Records to create the music on the CD, all originals he composed for the project with contributions from some of the greatest singers and musicians in Nashville. The songs remind us of the simple pleasures of being young, like driving in a car, walking and seeing the beauty of nature, playing with friends, dancing to a upbeat song, the joy of food, and even the fun of helping your mom or dad tidy up the house! The album also includes three interactive Bonus Tracks for “The Kitty Cat Song,” “Walking Hand in Hand” and “Animal Fair” that are versions that leave key moments blank during the songs, for children to join-in and either sing-along or talk-along.
TRACK LIST: 1. Playtime • 2. The Kitty Cat Song • 3. What Will The Weather Be? • 4. Animal Fair • 5. Walking Hand In Hand • 6. The Yummy Song • 7. Driving In The Car • 8. Dance To A Happy Song • 9. Let’s Clean The House 10. Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt and Popsicles • 11. What Is A Friend? • 12. Bedtime • 13. The Kitty Cat Song (Join in-version) • 14. Walking Hand In Hand (Join in-version • 15. Animal Fair (Join in-version)
Official release date for digital music and CD: March 12, 2021 on Amazon and Spotify. CD Suggested Retail Price is $13.98.
“It’s Great To Be a Kid” EPK here: It's Great To Be a Kid EPK
Link to album: It's Great To Be a Kid CD
More about “It’s Great To Be a Kid” at: www.melodyplacemusic.com
The Kitty Cat Song Music Video
About Fred Mollin
Legendary record producer, film and tv composer, musician, musical director and songwriter, and now record label president of Melody Place/BMG, Fred Mollin, has produced and written best-selling children’s music since 1998 and has sold over 3 million children’s CDs. Mollin has worked on over 30 Disney album projects including Disney’s best-selling Lullaby Albums and album projects for Finding Nemo, Lilo & Stitch, Cars, Ratatouille, Pixar, The Cheetah Girls Live, High School Musical Live and Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus hit duet “Ready, Set, Don't Go”. It’s Great To Be A Kid is the first solo children’s album he has recorded featuring all original compositions and the first children’s album on Melody Place/BMG.
A dual citizen of the US and Canada, Mollin first came into international prominence as a record producer in the late 70's, producing numerous albums and singles, including the Grammy Award-nominated "Sometimes When We Touch" by Dan Hill. The song still ranks as one of the 100 most-played songs in the history of American radio. In the early 80's, Mollin started a 17 year run as a composer for TV and film. In 2001, after years of non-stop TV and film scoring, Mollin moved to Nashville, as he wanted to return to producing and arranging records for other artists with the best live musicians in the best studios. Mollin has produced albums for such diverse legends as Jimmy Webb, Kris Kristofferson, America, Lamont Dozier, JD Souther, Rita Wilson and Johnny Mathis. Mollin’s numerous awards include 3 Junos, 1 Gemini, 1 ASCAP award and 6 SOCAN awards for film and television. He has also been nominated as producer of 4 Grammy Award-nominated albums.
In January, 2019 Mollin partnered with Memphis-based Leigh Shockey to form MELODY PLACE LLC. MELODY PLACE is a small, but powerful, album label specializing in great legacy artists and important new discoveries. MELODY PLACE is distributed by BMG, and Mollin is its president. For a detailed list of credits and more information please go to: www.fredmollin.com or www.melodyplacemusic.com
Featured Artists
Mollin sings four of the tracks, “Play Time,” “Walking Hand in Hand,” “Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt and Popsicles” and “Bedtime.” He also enlisted the talents of some of Nashville’s top singers to feature on the album. Troy Johnson appears on “The Yummy Song,” and “Let’s Clean the House.” Troy has had a slew of songs recorded by many independent artists along with majors such as Keith Urban, The Dixie Chicks, Sara Evans, Thompson Square, Montgomery Gentry, Trace Adkins, James Taylor and Little River Band. He is one of the most in-demand studio singers in Nashville. Tania Hancheroff is featured on “What Will the Weather Be?” “Driving in the Car,” and “What is a Friend.” Her recording credits include INXS, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill,
