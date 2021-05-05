» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources will hold a public...

Department of Natural Resources will hold a public awareness session on the proposed Presidio Environmental Depository in Pettis County

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 5, 2021 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will hold a public awareness session on the permitting process for sanitary landfills. The session will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in the third floor training room of the U.S. Bank, 3615 W. Broadway Blvd, Sedalia.

Representatives from the department’s Waste Management Program and Missouri Geological Survey will be present, along with representatives from Blackstone Environmental, Inc. and Presidio Environmental Depository, to answer questions during the informal discussion period.

Presidio Environmental Depository has obtained preliminary approval to begin a geologic site investigation for constructing of a sanitary landfill. The proposed site is located north of the intersection of Highway 50 and Buckley Road in Pettis County.

A detailed site investigation work plan is being prepared. The department reviews all applications submitted by cities, counties and private owners to ensure that sanitary landfills are properly designed and constructed. Technical factors that protect Missouri’s environment are also examined. This public session will explain the application review process and the approximate timeline for ruling on the permit application.

Persons requiring special services or accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Darrell Hartley, P.E., Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176 two weeks before the meeting. Hartley can also be reached by calling 573-526-4754 or 800-361-4827.

For more information on site investigations, please contact the department’s Missouri Geological Survey at 573-368-2100.

