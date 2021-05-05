Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Statement on NRC Approval of Extended Operation of Surry Power Station

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Executive Director April Wade released the following statement regarding the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) approval of the application to extend Surry Power Station’s operating license:

"The Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium congratulates Dominion Energy on the extension of Surry Power Station’s operating license. A third of Virginia’s electricity comes from clean, carbon-free, safe, reliable, and cost-effective nuclear energy, and now will continue to do so for another two decades. Virginia nuclear stakeholders recently released a strategic plan to help the Commonwealth achieve its goal of 100% carbon-free energy by 2045. The approval of Surry Power Station’s extended operating license moves the Commonwealth one step closer toward that goal and ensures that nuclear energy will continue to be a major part of Virginia’s clean energy future."

The Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium (VNEC) established by Virginia statute in 2013 and created in 2015, seeks to facilitate, encourage and advance the nuclear industry in Virginia through collaboration among industry participants, colleges and universities, and not-for-profits in areas of need and interest to its members. To learn more about VNEC please go to www.virginianuclear.org.

April Wade
Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium
+1 703-672-3883
