North American A4L Community announce 2021 Leadership
These Board members are prominent in developing our collective vision in ‘Connecting and Securing an Effective Learning Ecosystems’ across the country and the entire Community.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community in North America is proud to announce the North American Management and Technical Boards for 2021. The Management Board brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in education, data management, technology and business acumen. The Board will oversee management of the SIF Specification and guide development of the A4L Community in North America as well as contribute to the development of strategies for the global Community.
Community members elected to serve on the 2021-2022 North American (NA) Management Board are:
• Jennifer Downey, Infinite Campus
• Jessica Kallin, Utah State Board of Education
• Jim McGlynn, Public Consulting Group
• Jay Pennington, Iowa Department of Education
These join fellow A4L Community members who will serve the second of their 2-year term on the NA Management Board:
• Michelle Elia, CPSI Ltd
• Allen Miedema, Northshore School District
• Ben Silberglitt, CedarLabs
In addition, the Community is delighted to welcome back Ross Santy, NCES as the US Department of Education Liaison, and Steve Smith, CIO Cambridge Public Schools MA as a representative of the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC) Management Board.
Also held were elections for the North American Technical Board, who provide the technical oversight for the SIF Specifications (North America). The elected 2021 North American Technical Board At-Large seats were:
• Alex Jackl, Bardic Systems
• Eric Levy, Cambridge Public Schools
• Roger Petersen, Iowa Department of Education
“I am delighted to formally acknowledge this influential group of educational marketplace leaders who are actively involved in supporting education data management, movement and utilization, to the North American Management Board for this coming term”, states Larry L Fruth II, PhD., Executive Director/CEO, A4L Community. “These Board members are prominent in developing our collective vision in ‘Connecting and Securing an Effective Learning Ecosystems’ TM across the country and the entire Community.”
