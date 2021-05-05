Chicken Coop Company to Invest $2 Million in Butner

Carolina Coops, a custom chicken coop manufacturer, will create 147 new jobs over three years in Granville County, and up to 500 by 2026, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $2.1 million to locate a production facility in Butner.

“It's good to welcome Carolina Coops back to North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “Our state’s talented workforce and transportation infrastructure continue to attract manufacturers from all industries.”

Founded in Durham in 2009, Carolina Coops is a family-owned producer of superior, walk-in chicken coops and related accessories. The company designs, manufactures and distributes the handcrafted backyard coops globally. In high demand for their durability and signature deep litter beds, Carolina Coops offers standard and customized henhouses for functional farmers to purchase online. Carolina Coops returns to North Carolina from upstate New York to expand their manufacturing footprint just outside of Creedmoor, in the Town of Butner.

“We are excited to be coming back to North Carolina, where it all started,” said Matthew DuBoise, owner of Carolina Coops. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of NC and Granville County. We look forward to being a part of the local community, creating jobs and outreach such as Rotary Club, FFA, and incubating eggs in classrooms, so we can grow together.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Carolina Coop’s decision to establish a manufacturing plant in North Carolina. The new positions include administrative, distribution, finance, marketing and sales, production, technical and transportation personnel. The average annual salary for all new positions is $46,859 creating a potential payroll impact of more than $6.8 million per year. Granville County’s average annual salary is $42,326.

“Our economy is rooted in agriculture and driven by entrepreneurs like Carolina Coops,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With our central location, skilled workforce and access to raw materials, our state has the right ingredients to support the company’s growth in rural North Carolina.”

A performance-based grant of $400,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Carolina Coops’ relocation to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Carolina Coops’ relocation to Butner is a great win for the people of Granville County,” said N.C. Representative Larry Yarborough. “Our region is poised to support them for their long-term growth plans in our state.”

“This is outstanding news for our community,” said N.C. Senator Mike Woodard. “We appreciate Carolina Coops’ investment and look forward to partnering with the company as they establish their operations.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Vance-Granville Community College, Kerr-Tar Council of Governments, Granville County, Granville County Economic Development, Granville County Public Schools, the Town of Butner and the NCWorks Career Center Oxford.