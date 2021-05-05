Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Temporary Boat Ramp Closure at Hopkins Pond Scheduled for Thursday, May 6.

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748 Jay Martin: (603) 271-5619 May 5, 2021

Andover, NH – The public boat access facility serving Hopkins Pond in Andover, NH, will be closed for the morning to allow for the removal of hazardous trees along the access road to the boat ramp. The effort is scheduled for Thursday, May 6, weather permitting. The work should be completed before noon with the boat ramp scheduled to reopen to the public at 1:00 p.m.

During the tree removal process, the ramp will be closed and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other self- propelled watercraft during this time period. The parking area for the ramps will also be closed to the public until the trees have been felled.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/access/index.html.

Temporary Boat Ramp Closure at Hopkins Pond Scheduled for Thursday, May 6.

