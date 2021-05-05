Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,718 New WV Business Registrations for April 2021

Charleston, W.Va – The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 1,718 new businesses statewide during the month of April 2021 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Summers County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 17 new businesses, a 2.99% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Boone, Tucker, Mercer and Webster counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of 15 new business entities registered in Boone County in April 2021. In Tucker County, 16 businesses registered. Mercer County saw 58 new business registrations and Webster County registered 6 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 14,843 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 20.57% growth rate for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

BUSINESS & LICENSING SERVICES

All West Virginia Secretary of State offices are currently open by appointment for in-person services. Appointments can be made online or by phone to visit our Capitol office, OneStop Business Center and our remote offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg.

In early October, the office announced its new online Enterprise Registration & Licensing System, which allows for 24-hour access to online services for registration and filings relating to Notaries, Charitable Organizations, Professional Fundraisers, Private Investigators, Marriage Celebrants, Athlete Agents, Scrap Metal Dealers, Trademarks and Apostilles. Nearly all business filings may be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.