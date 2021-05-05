Kill Devil Hills Awarded $4.1 Million for Beach, Dune Renourishment after Hurricane Dorian

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $4,143,871 to help the Town of Kill Devil Hills renourish its beaches and restore dune plants and fencing destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers restoring 311,900 cubic yards of beach sand and 4,400 native dune plants along 13,579 linear feet of the Kill Devil Hills shoreline in Dare County. Costs also include replacing 1,500 linear feet of sand fence and panels that were damaged or destroyed by the storm.

FEMA’s share for this project is $3,107,903 and the state’s share is $1,035,967.

The Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Dorian, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4465. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.