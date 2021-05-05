Jens Lehmann sacked by Hertha Berlin for ‘quota black man’ message to Dennis Aogo

Lehmann was part of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ team who went unbeaten during the 2003-04 Premier League season

Former Arsenal and Germany keeper Jens Lehmann has been sacked from his role on Hertha Berlin’s board after sending a Whatsapp message to pundit Dennis Aogo calling him a “quota black guy”.

Aogo, who works for Sky in Germany, posted a screenshot of the message from Lehmann on Instagram and wrote: “Wow you’re serious? The message was probably not for me.”

Lehman has apologised external-link and said he meant that, as ex-Germany defender Aogo was “very knowledgeable”, he had helped increase the “quota”.

However, Tennor Holding, the investment group that Lehmann represented on the supervisory board of Bundesliga club Hertha, reportedly said external-link the 51-year-old’s “contract will be terminated with immediate effect”.

Hertha Berlin club president Werner Gegenbauer said: “Such statements are in no way representative of the values that Hertha BSC stands for.

“We distance…