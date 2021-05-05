Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,291 in the last 365 days.

Jens Lehmann sacked by Hertha Berlin for ‘quota black man’ message to Dennis Aogo

Lehmann was part of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ team who went unbeaten during the 2003-04 Premier League season

Former Arsenal and Germany keeper Jens Lehmann has been sacked from his role on Hertha Berlin’s board after sending a Whatsapp message to pundit Dennis Aogo calling him a “quota black guy”.

Aogo, who works for Sky in Germany, posted a screenshot of the message from Lehmann on Instagram and wrote: “Wow you’re serious? The message was probably not for me.”

Lehman has apologisedexternal-link and said he meant that, as ex-Germany defender Aogo was “very knowledgeable”, he had helped increase the “quota”.

However, Tennor Holding, the investment group that Lehmann represented on the supervisory board of Bundesliga club Hertha, reportedly saidexternal-link the 51-year-old’s “contract will be terminated with immediate effect”.

Hertha Berlin club president Werner Gegenbauer said: “Such statements are in no way representative of the values that Hertha BSC stands for.

“We distance…

You just read:

Jens Lehmann sacked by Hertha Berlin for ‘quota black man’ message to Dennis Aogo

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.