BenQ and Shop Indoor Golf Bring Ultra-Realistic Golf Sim Experience During 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson PGA Tour
Golf Enthusiasts and Media Can Experience the Next Evolution in Golfing and Technology That Reproduces All the Details of Fairways and Greens for Under $4KPLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, in partnership with Shop Indoor Golf, the No. 1 online indoor golf equipment retailer, is demonstrating the ultra-realism of the new WUXGA 5,500-lumen LU935ST short-throw BlueCore laser projector built for at-home and commercial golf simulators. The special event, being held during the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson PGA Tour, takes place May 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Omni Frisco Hotel in the The Ring of Honor Room. As the golf simulator market explodes, the maintenance-free, easy-to-install projector breaks new ground, delivering a color-accurate, immersive image that replicates the fine details of fairways and greens for only $3,999 MSRP.
"As indoor golf simulation continues to grow, it was important that as a leader in projection, we engineered a product that delivered an ultra-realistic golfing experience," said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America Corp. "The LU935ST leverages our decades of leadership in projection as well as monitor, display, and eSports technology to deliver a first-in-class, purpose-built golf simulator projector. We're so excited to team up with Shop Indoor Golf and bring the next evolution in golf technology to our local Dallas-Ft. Worth community."
During the May 13 event, attendees will be able to experience the ultimate golf simulation system in a dual setup designed by Shop Indoor Golf, which is home to the largest selection of residential and commercial indoor golf equipment online. Attendees will also enjoy an outdoor putt-putt course, refreshments, contests, prizes, and exclusive gifts.
"We're committed to providing our customers with simulator systems that are realistic, fun, and truly work for their spaces," said Rene Delgado, founder and head of operations at Shop Indoor Golf. "Teaming up with BenQ on this event is great way to showcase how far golf simulation equipment has come in delivering the most immersive indoor golf experience for amateurs and pro golfers alike."
BenQ has been rising to the top of golfing lists since the release of its LK953ST 4K short-throw laser projector. Utilizing the same 92% Rec. 709 color space coverage and Texas Instruments' DLP chip technology, the new purpose-built LU935ST golf simulator projector features long-lasting color accuracy and realism across 2.3 million pixels for up to 20,000 hours of operation. It features a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio and short-throw optical zoom with a .81-.89 throw without the additional need for expensive lenses required by other projectors. Its innovative IP5X-rated sealed engine means users don't have to clean ineffective dust filters because the projector prevents dust from making its way inside and shortening its lifespan. Not only is it fully protected in dust-prone environments such as garages and basements, but it's also fast and easy to install anywhere with the perfect onscreen fit using a wealth of flexible onboard installation features.
Editor's Note: BenQ and Shop Indoor Golf invite the press to experience the possibilities of golf simulation via a one-on-one briefing. Please RSVP today with your time preference to secure your appointment. As a thank you, you'll receive the BenQ ScreenBar as a special gift.
