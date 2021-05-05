DENVER REAL ESTATE NEWS: Denver Based Real Estate Company Announces New Online Market Place
Making introductions that connect buyers and sellers of investment properties in Denver to do more deals. Watson Buys is making real estate simple and easy.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watson Buys is pleased to announce the newest investment property marketplace based in Denver, Colorado, for Denver, CO.
The online marketplace for investment properties in Denver, Colorado will connect people from anywhere in the country to people that are selling real estate investment opportunities right here in Denver, Colorado.
Watson Buys hopes to capitalize on a growing understanding that Denver thrives when the people and community work together honestly and sincerely for the good of everyone. This can be seen in the type of investors that are involved in this latest Denver investment property marketplace. “Success and growth of Denver all begin with our small community. We have created a platform to let people get together, make introductions, then go off and do a deal together. Over time people using the platform will have the ability to police the community themselves. Not unlike a neighborhood watch group letting others know who is honest, transparent, and hardworking and who is not. Who has legit deals and who does not?” Shaun continued, “It may all sound rather utopian, but we trust in and hope we can nourish this newfound sense of community and inclusion.”
Watson Buys will be like a dating site for buyers and sellers but for FREE!
While we do have an initial group of investors that we must answer to, they are all in a place where they want to give back. The underlying tone of the group is that we must foster communication and the growth of stronger community units in Denver. This will ultimately pay back in dividends as our own real estate portfolios benefit from stronger, safer, and happier Denver neighborhoods!”
“We are really excited to offer Denver a solution to make real estate transactions and connections easier for investment properties” stated Shaun Martin, CTO, based in their Denver location. "We have been here in Denver, since 2008, buying houses however have always felt like our City was underserved. We wanted to create an investment property platform or marketplace that buyers and sellers can feel comfortable that their time is being valued by all parties involved. There are lots of tire kickers in this industry. While we need to be inclusive of those just starting their journey into the world of real estate investing (more on this soon) we believe that the foundation of a strong community is an investment property marketplace that Denver can rely on. That is what Watson Buys has created and that what we are giving people looking for Denver investment property opportunities. We are very proud of what we have achieved to date but are only at the base of a very large mountain to climb. Good thing we live in Colorado because we have a lot of experience hiking up tall mountains, like Pikes Peak or the tallest Mt Elbert. Just so happens I knocked that one of recently! We have been investing ourselves in Denver since 2008 and are committed to serving the people of Denver and Colorado."
This newest investment property platform will provide a directory of investment properties will be an online marketplace of local buyers and sellers who are committed to reinvesting in the communities they work in so that everybody benefits. This includes the real estate investors, the property buyers, the sellers of the real property, and the people who live in Denver.
We spoke to a longtime resident of one of Denver's neighborhoods of Sunnyside, CO who had this to say. “I had previous experience with Watson Buys as we buy houses company. They bought my house several years ago. They were kind and empathetic to my situation. They paid me a great price for the condition it was in too. Watson buys had an innovative approach based on technology and simple process that made selling a house to them simple and easy. I was not surprised to see the investment property marketplace located in Denver and made with our unique real estate market in mind that they had launched. I wish them the greatest of successes.”
