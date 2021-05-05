Axele Free Webinar to Help Carriers Get Ready for the June Canadian ELD Deadline

Many Differences Exist Between US and Canadian Mandates

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, offers a free webinar, "Get Ready for the June Canadian ELD Deadline," on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST. This timely webinar will help trucking companies get prepared for the upcoming Canadian ELD mandate. P. Sean Garney of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting (STC) will speak at the webinar sharing his deep industry knowledge and regulatory expertise.



"Trucking businesses need to know the requirements and timeline of the Canadian ELD mandate, which goes into effect June 12," said Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Axele, LLC. “ELD devices will need to be certified in Canada in time for the mandate. Cross-border US and Canadian carriers need to ensure the compliance to avoid significant fines.”

Attendees will learn the:

Key differences between the Canadian and US hours of service rules and what they mean for drivers

Similarities and differences between the Canadian and US ELD rules and what they mean for fleets

Reason the Canadian ELD certification process is different from the US process.

How Transport Canada and the Provinces will phase in enforcement

Sean Garney has held roles as a dock worker, load scheduler, freight broker, and industry advocate. Before STC, Garney worked for NIC Federal, the government contractor that operates FMCSA’s pre-employment screening program, where Garney collaborated with trucking industry stakeholders to advance information technology priorities. Before that, Garney served as Director of Safety Policy for the American Trucking Associations (ATA). During his ten years at ATA, he improved federal rules and programs, advanced legislation focused on motor carrier safety, and helped reduce carrier compliance costs. He has served as an industry expert on topics ranging from House of Service, Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs), and the FMCSA's Compliance, Safety, and Accountability program.

To register for the free webinar, visit https://optym.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Kr15cSTmQBuF8BQamHKGtg.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

Media Contact for Axele:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Cell (404) 421-8497

Becky@MediaFirst.Net