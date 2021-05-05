Brotschol Calls on Sherrill To Cut Fat From Biden’s 2.3 Trillion Tax and Spend Infrastructure Bill

Bill Calls Progressive Social Programs Child Care

The Biden infrastructure bill says pretty much anything it can think of is infrastructure. I am not sure that somewhere in it, it doesn’t say unicorns and leprechauns are infrastructure.” — Hillery Brotschol.

LAKE HIAWATHA, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hillery Brotschol, Republican Congressional candidate for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District called on Democratic Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill to use her position to cut the waste in Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal so that taxes do not have to be raised. Brotschol pointed out that Sherrill claimed in both 2018 and 2020 to be a moderate Blue Dog Democrat who did not want to raise the tax burden of residents of the Eleventh District and now was the chance to prove that she had been honest with the voters. The infrastructure is filled with the wish list of progressives that has nothing to do with infrastructure Brotschol stated. Since when is paid leave, caregiving, manufacturing research, and other things infrastructure Brotschol asked. Now is the time for Mikie Sherrill to step up and show leadership by tackling the waste in this far left radical progressive bill and stand up for the citizens of the Eleventh District, Brotschol said.

“The Biden infrastructure bill says pretty much anything it can think of is infrastructure,” said Hillery Brotschol. “I am not sure that somewhere in it, it doesn’t say unicorns and leprechauns are infrastructure. This a glowing example of why Americans have lost trust in Washington - loading a bill meant to repair bridges and roads with every far left dream that progressives can think of and passing the cost on to the hardworking families of the Eleventh District.

“Mikie Sherrill campaigned in 2018 and 2020 saying that tax burden of the residents of the Eleventh District was too high,” concluded Brotschol. “If this wasteful boondoggle is passed, the costs will be passed on to the residents of the Eleventh District. That is why it is long past time for Mikie Sherrill to step up, show leadership, keep her campaign promises and cut the fat in this bill.”

Brotschol Background

Hillery Brotschol is the new generation of young Republicans committed to fighting to preserve our Constitution and stop the progressive socialist movement. She has often been called the “Good Hillery.”

Hillery is a lifelong resident of Morris County and a graduate of Montclair State University. Her unique background, which can attract young voters, includes being an award-winning screenwriter, film producer and a proud union member.

Like Ronald Reagan, Hillery spent most of her adult life as a registered Democrat and realized that the Democratic Party left her and that they are a party of special interest groups and socialist progressives.

Hillery is running for office because she refuses to allow the people of the 11th District to be bullied into silence and submission by a Congress that does nothing but vilify those who dare to disagree.