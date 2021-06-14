Mintec appoints Sara Bartolini as VP of Sales for North America

Sara Bartolini, appointed VP of Sales for North America Mintec Analytics Mintec

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec is pleased to announce the appointment of Sara Bartolini as Vice President of Sales for North America, who joins the company from Fastmarkets (Euromoney plc). Sara’s recruitment into this senior role is to support Mintec’s growing portfolio of North American clients and to lead further expansion of the business into the largest, untapped market for food commodity data and analytics.

“We are delighted to be joined by Sara, who brings a wealth of commercial experience and knowledge of the procurement function that will help extend the use of the Mintec service across North America. Sara’s deep knowledge of buyers and the commodities used by packaging procurement teams in food, beverage, CPG and industrial manufacturers will be of enormous benefit to our organization”, said James Clements, Director of Sales for Mintec.

Sara brings a deep understanding of how procurement organizations gain advantage from market data and analytics, having spent six years as Director of Sales for Fastmarket’s forestry products business, RISI, where she led the largest sales team, growing her territory by over 500%. Sara’s growth mindset, drive for new business, and customer engagement, as well as her ability to build, manage and coach sales teams, will be an asset to Mintec as it expands its footprint globally.

“I am really impressed by Mintec’s pricing data, intelligence offering and sophisticated tools, which I know will be critical for today’s time-crunched organizations. I see the huge opportunity to expand Mintec’s operations in North America – there are so many businesses based here that can benefit from this platform solution.” Said Sara.

Sara’s twenty-year sales career includes ten years managing inside and outside direct sales teams. During her tenure at RISI, she supported the forest products market intelligence needs of users throughout the paper, packaging, lumber and wood products supply chains - from materials and equipment providers to suppliers and end-user buyers. A New Hampshire native, Sara is raising a family on its picturesque seacoast. When unplugged, she can be found actively enjoying the state’s beautiful trails, mountains, rivers and ocean.

