Pleasant Valley man charged in fatal LeClaire Boat Crash

LeClaire, IOWA -- DNR Conservation Officers charged James Thiel, 44, of Pleasant Valley, with Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless Use of a Watercraft among other charges relating to the August 16, 2020 fatal boat crash on the Mississippi River that killed Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, IL, and Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, IL (RIGHT: photo of victims).

Thiel turned himself in this morning and was charged with two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, a Class D Felony, two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter – Aggravated Misdemeanor, one count of Reckless Use of a Watercraft and one count of Operation of an Unregistered Watercraft.