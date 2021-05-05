Excision BioTherapeutics Adds Gene Therapy Expert Nicole Paulk, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics (“Excision”), a leading developer of potentially curative CRISPR anti-viral therapies to improve patient lives, today announced the addition of gene therapy and rare disease expert, Nicole Paulk, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



“We would like to give a warm welcome to gene therapy pioneer Dr. Nicole Paulk as our newest SAB member. Nicole has earned the respect of her peers as an especially collaborative researcher and dynamic innovator, and we look forward to her contributions as the Company advances toward initiating its first clinical trial of EBT-101 for HIV,” said Daniel Dornbusch, Chief Executive Officer of Excision. “As one of the world’s preeminent experts in viral gene therapy, Nicole has already made substantial contributions to Excision’s programs targeting HIV, Hepatitis B and Herpes Virus.”

Dr. Paulk is an Assistant Professor of AAV Gene Therapy at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Dept. of Biochemistry and Biophysics. Prior to joining UCSF, she was a visiting scientist at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, a non-profit research organization that brings together physicians, scientists, and engineers from UCSF, UC Berkeley, and Stanford University. Previously, Dr. Paulk was an Instructor at the Stanford University School of Medicine Dept. of Pediatrics, where she developed enabling technologies in host-virus interactions, AAV gene therapy, and preclinical therapeutic development. Dr. Paulk earned her B.S. in Medical Microbiology from Central Washington University, and her Ph.D. in AAV Gene Therapy and Regenerative Medicine from the Oregon Health and Science University, where she was class valedictorian. She was also a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Stanford University School of Medicine in the Human Gene Therapy Program.

“I am delighted to be working with the exceptional team at Excision and joining them on their mission towards applying CRISPR gene editing to target and deactivate viral genes,” said Dr. Paulk. “Our ultimate goal is to develop functional cures for viral infectious diseases that devastate patients globally.”

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure viral infectious diseases. Excision is focused on improving the lives of chronically ill patients by eliminating viral genomes from infected individuals. By using CRISPR in unique ways, the Company has already demonstrated the first functional cure for HIV in animals. Excision is developing technologies and IP developed at Temple University and U.C. Berkeley. Excision is located in San Francisco, California and is supported by ARTIS Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Adjuvant Capital, Cota Capital, WRVI Capital, IndusAge Partners, Loreda Holdings, Olive Tree, Anzu Partners, SilverRidge Venture Partners, Oakhouse Ventures, and Gaingels. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.

