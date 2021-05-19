PrintPapa Introduces wide range of custom advertising flags for outdoor drive-by advertising

For various kinds of vibrant and durable advertisement flags, consider reaching out to PrintPapa – your go-to print shop in California.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrintPapa – the premium print shop in California has been serving the requirements of businesses in the area when it comes to traditional marketing products, like business cards, postcards, flyers and booklets. Now they have introduced custom printed advertisement flag products in their Large Format Department. The flags are durable as well as extremely effective for increasing visibility for your brand. They are the best picks for product launches, events, exhibitions, advertisements, and storefronts. They can be customized as per your requirements.

The advertising flags are available in a wide range of shapes, sizes, and colors. We got to talk to Shawn Nag, the co-founder of PrintPapa. While talking about these flags, he said, “Currently, we are focusing on providing our customers with the best advertising products that will help them boost their local marketing. And Advertising flags are the best option for that in terms of affordability, durability, and customization.”

Why PrintPapa for Advertisement Flags?

PrintPapa provides a plethora of options for ordering advertising flags on their website. Some of the options are feather flags, rectangle flags, teardrop flags and comes in multiple sizes with or without poles. You can place them in areas with high traffic and witness the wonder yourself. The best part is that they can be used multiple times. They are a great investment for various kinds of launches and events.

There are multiple options available for the size and shape of the advertising flag that you can choose depending on your requirements. For material, you will get 4.oz fabric and dye sublimation printing for the best results.

You will get other features that include

• Various bases available for hard and soft surfaces

• Different Height Options available

• Durable washable and scratch-resistant material

• Comes with carry bag options

With over 16 years of experience, PrintPapa has the experience and skill it needs to do any project big or small.

To know more about custom advertising flags, please click here:

About PrintPapa

PrintPapa is a California-based company offering affordable printed premium quality promotional products that will help you get more ROI and boost sales. Recently they have launched new range of products including advertising flags, wall arts, banners, and poster stands and buttons. Visit www.printpapa.com for placing your order.

