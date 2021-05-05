Louis Theroux to headline Unite 21, Unily’s employee experience conference
The British documentary filmmaker, journalist, broadcaster, and author will serve as keynote speaker for this free three-day virtual event on September 21-23LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unily, the leading enterprise employee experience platform provider, has today announced that its annual employee experience conference, Unite 21, will this year see Louis Theroux take the stage as the conference’s keynote speaker. The three-day virtual event, which takes place from September 21-23, will see some of the biggest names in the industry come together to take a deep dive into how enterprises can take their employee experience to the next level.
Unite 21 will take place over three half-days that push virtual event delivery to the max with interactive keynotes, breakouts, and roundtables streaming live online from London and New York. Attendees will benefit from a program comprised of experts in internal communications, HR, and IT, coming together to share knowledge on employee experience and the future of work.
“We are now into a new era of employee experience, and the ways of navigating through this constantly evolving landscape have changed,” commented Chris Saville, Chief Marketing Officer at Unily. “Unite 21 will acknowledge the current challenges enterprises on a global scale may be facing, and will offer insights, advice and interactive sessions that will help organizations fast track their employee experience success.”
With keynotes from Louis Theroux, Johnson & Johnson, and more, every Unite 21 attendee will have the opportunity to learn from leading employee experience experts, seeing thought leaders come together and unite for an interactive conference that will inspire attendees to exchange ideas and make new connections.
“We couldn’t be happier that Louis Theroux is headlining Unite,” commented Chris Saville. “When it comes to storytelling and media, there is no one better to inspire the next wave of enterprise communications. We are excited to hear his thoughts on how engaging an audience has changed in light of the past year.”
To grab tickets for the event and to see an up-to-date schedule of events, please visit https://www.unily.com/unite
About Unily
Unily is the award-winning enterprise employee experience platform designed for the world’s leading enterprises to connect, inform, and engage globally diverse workforces with a meaningful digital experience. The fully-integrated platform supports effective communication, productivity, networking, and knowledge management across the enterprise, offering a futureproof and agile development framework to rapidly deliver features and integrations.
The company is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified for its information security management standards, and is fully WCAG 2.1 AA compliant. Unily serves its customers globally through offices in Surrey, UK; New York; Seattle, and Sydney. www.unily.com
Hannah Lawrence
Unily
marketing@unily.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn