Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Industry Trends Include Strategic Partnerships And R&D Collaborations

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Undertaking of strategic partnership and collaboration is among recent trauma devices market analysis trends being followed by companies. This is due to the presence of a large number of vendors in the market. In order to maintain the market share in the competitive market and to enter into the new geographies, companies are making strategic partnerships with companies and research institutes. For example, in December 2018, Medtronic in partnership with Shandong Weigao Group opened an R&D center to develop orthopedic technologies and devices for the local market which in turn helps Medtronic to expand their operations in China.

Major players in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market are Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medartis Holding AG, Arthrex Inc., Depuy Synthes (J&J), Medtronic PLC, Orthofix Holdings Inc., and Integra LifeSciences.

According to TBRC’s trauma fixation devices market size and forecast, the global trauma fixation devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $6.62 billion in 2020 to $6.32 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.5%. The decline is mainly due to deferment of various bone treatments due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to fall in demand for the equipment. The trauma fixation devices and equipment market is expected to reach $7.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The countries with trauma & extremities devices market shares are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market covered in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into internal fixation devices, external fixation devices; by end user into hospitals, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers; by product type into metal plates and screws, pins/wires, nails and rods, circular fixator, hybrid fixator, unilateral fixator.

The market covered in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into internal fixation devices, external fixation devices; by end user into hospitals, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers; by product type into metal plates and screws, pins/wires, nails and rods, circular fixator, hybrid fixator, unilateral fixator.

