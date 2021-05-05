Medical Imaging Integrated With Healthcare IT Technology Is Significant Among CT Scanners Devices Industry Trends

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CT scanners market trends include companies in the industry integrating medical imaging with healthcare IT technology by providing digital access to improve patient safety, enhance healthcare facility and save patient time and money. The data from CT scans are being integrated with an image processing and communicating system, such as picture archiving and communication system (PACS), that brings CT images from multiple systems into one interface. This enables radiologists to securely store, digitally transmit electronic images and clinically relevant reports, and make use of a comprehensive database of images in order to give an accurate diagnosis. These are increasingly incorporated and used for clinical analysis, diagnosis, and treatment in departments such as radiology, nuclear medicine imaging, cardiology, pathology, oncology, and dermatology. For example, Carestream health is a company that makes PACS (Picture archiving communication system) machines that integrates images from different sources under one interface. An agreement has signed by Philips to acquire Carestream health in March 2019.

Major players in the computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems, Hitachi Healthcare America, Neurologica, Samsung Electronics, and Shimadzu Corporation.

The CT scan market share and forecast shows that the global computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $7.97 billion in 2020 to $7.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.4%. The decline is mainly due to deferment of various treatments due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to fall in demand for the equipment. The computed tomography (CT) market size is expected to reach $9.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The global (CT) scanners industry research report is segmented by product type into low slice, medium slice, high slice; by application into oncology, neurology, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, others; by end user into clinics, diagnostic services, hospitals.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides Computed Tomography scanners devices and equipment market overview, forecast Computed Tomography scanners devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, Computed Tomography scanners devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, Computed Tomography scanners devices and equipment market trends, Computed Tomography scanners devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

