New ebook series covers the global status of every infectious disease
GIDEON releases 424 titles to help boost epidemic preparedness in healthcareLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With COVID-19 dominating the headlines and the medical literature, healthcare professionals have little time to keep up with the rapidly evolving global Infectious Disease landscape beyond this one subject. With health authorities reporting new outbreaks of Dengue, Cholera, Plague, and Ebola, it is more important than ever to remain alert to emerging threats to global health.
Today, GIDEON (Global Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology Online Network) announces its 2021 ebook series, including a third edition of 'COVID-19, MERS and SARS: Global Status'.
"Exhaustive research, unique content, and reasonable price guarantee that this book will be a valuable addition to the medical library," says Dr. John Marr, a former epidemiologist at Virginia State Department of Health, Infectious Disease Professor, and an expert on outbreaks.
Virtually all of the books in the series are one of a kind! Before the GIDEON ebook series, comprehensive and up-to-date books summarizing the historical and current endemic status of infectious diseases in 230+ countries and territories did not exist.
The new ebook series explores all individual infectious diseases, drugs, vaccines, outbreaks, surveys, and pathogens - in every country of the world. Data are based on a vast epidemiological database, with outbreak records dating back to 1348 AD.
One of 424 titles in this collection - Infectious Diseases of the World - summarizes the global status of this field with a distribution map for every disease.
The new ebook series also includes GIDEON Guides to …
- 330+ anti-infective drugs (29,000+ trade names)
- 80+ vaccines (including all COVID-19 vaccines)
- 2,000+ pathogens
- 80,000+ prevalence and seroprevalence surveys
- 25,000+ outbreaks
- Nearly 3,000 cross-border infection events
All ebooks are available free of charge to institutions subscribing to the GIDEON web application. The ebooks are available for purchase on the GIDEON website or via GIDEON partners: Wolters Kluwer Books@Ovid, EBSCO ebooks, ProQuest Ebook Central, OverDrive, and Google Play Books.
For more information, visit www.gideononline.com/ebooks or contact info@gideononline.com
About GIDEON:
GIDEON Informatics exists to advance the global effort against Infectious Disease. The company was founded in 1992 and produces the GIDEON web application and an ebook series for health professionals and educators.
GIDEON toolkit helps protect society by providing reliable, timely epidemiological data. The application saves doctors precious time in diagnosing and treating infectious diseases and provides state-of-the-art tools to train the healthcare workers of tomorrow.
Hundreds of customers from around the world, including educational institutions, hospitals, public health departments, and microbiology laboratories, have chosen GIDEON as their diagnosis-and-reference tool for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology. GIDEON Informatics is managed by an experienced executive team and maintains a distinguished medical advisory board.
