Sedentary Lifestyles Drive The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Industry

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to anti-hypertensive drugs market research, sedentary lifestyles are a major driver for the growth of the market. Consumption of junk food, lack of proper healthy and balanced diet, lack of proper sleep due to irregular work shifts have contributed to the increase in hypertension. Hypertension is the underlying factor for at least 45% of deaths due to heart disease and 51% of deaths due to stroke. Once the patient is diagnosed with hypertension, patients are required to use the drugs to control hypertension based on the severity of the condition. This creates a sustainable demand for the product and acts as a prominent driver for the growth of the market.

The anti-hypertensive drugs market consists of sales of anti-hypertensive drugs and related services. These drugs are re used to prevent heart failure, kidney failure and acute stroke induced by hypertension. Some of the major anti-hypertensive drugs include diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and angiotensin II receptor antagonists.

The global anti-hypertensive drugs market size is expected to grow from $24.17 billion in 2020 to $24.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. The slow growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as hypertensive drugs have a negative effect on COVID-19 patients. The anti-hypertensive drugs market is expected to reach $27.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Major players in the anti-hypertensive drugs market are Merck & Co. Inc., Astra Zeneca Plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, United Therapeutics, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Bayer AG, Lupin Limited, Boehringer Engelheim GmbH, and Bayer AG.

The market covered in the anti-hypertensive drugs market report is segmented by therapeutics into diuretics, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, beta blockers, alpha blockers, calcium channel blockers, renin inhibitors, vasodilators; by disease source into primary hypertension, secondary hypertension; by end users into hospitals, clinics, homecare.

The market covered in the anti-hypertensive drugs market report is segmented by therapeutics into diuretics, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, beta blockers, alpha blockers, calcium channel blockers, renin inhibitors, vasodilators; by disease source into primary hypertension, secondary hypertension; by end users into hospitals, clinics, homecare.

