Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Industry Trends Involve Increased Use Of NGS Technologies

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies are increasing their prevalence in the microbiology diagnostic devices market due to their cost effectiveness, sensitivity to detect low-frequency variants and comprehensive genomic coverage. Next Generation Sequencing or high throughput sequencing or Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) is a method of sequencing genomes with an ability to sequence hundreds to thousands of genes or gene regions and capability to detect novel resistance genes (ARG) in bacteria. BioMérieux partnered with Illumina to develop bioMérieux EpiSe, an NGS service which will facilitate epidemiological monitoring of bacterial infections and monitor outbreaks in hospitals. Some of the modern next generation sequencing technologies that help to sequence DNA and RNA include Illumina (Solexa) sequencing, Roche 454 sequencing, Ion torrent Proton / PGM sequencing, and SOLiD sequencing.

According to TBRC’s microbiology testing market research report, other microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In February 2019, bioMérieux, a biotechnology company specialized in in vitro diagnostics, acquired Invisible Sentinel, a US-based company, for $75 million. This acquisition enables bioMérieux’s to expand its customer segments, innovative alternatives to deliver accurate results by rare pathogen testing and challenging food matrices. Invisible Sentinel provides microbial detection tools and devices for food and beverage molecular testing in order to improve safety, quality and productivity. These provide bioMérieux’s molecular food testing solution, 'GENE-UP®', an opportunity to adapt Invisible Sentinel assays to process high volumes of samples.

Major players in the microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market are Becton Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Don Whitley Scientific Limited, Quidel Corporation, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc, Sartorius Group, 3M Company, TSI Inc, Vivione Biosciences, LLC, Hologic Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Sartorius Group.

The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $3.65 billion in 2020 to $4.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The high growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that increased demand for the market. The microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to reach $5.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The market covered in the microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into laboratory instruments, microbiology analysers; by end user into hospitals, diagnostic centers, customer lab service providers, academic institutes, research institutes; by laboratory instruments into incubators, gram stainers, bacterial colony counters, petri dish fillers, automated culture systems; by micro-biology analyzers into microbiology diagnostics instruments, microscopes; by reagents into pathogen-specific kits, general reagents.

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market overview, forecast microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market trends, microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

