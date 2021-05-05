Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (4 May 2021)

Eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Om-Hajer (5), and Ali Ghidir (1), in Gash Barka Region; and Asmara (2), Central Region, respectively.

On the other hand, seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Anseba (3), and Northern Red Sea (4), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 3503 while the number of deaths stands at 12.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has also increased to 3681.