Top Oncologist Dr. Nader Javadi of Hope Health Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nader Javadi is a doctor with a solid history and standing. He has more than 25 years of experience as a physician that included time as a generalist, a surgeon, and a specialist in Oncology. He is triple-Board-Certified – as an Internist, Hematologist, and Oncologist. For the past 18-plus years he has focused on fighting Cancer, with a depth of expertise and determination that are simply unmatched.

Dr. Javadi also established and runs an independent and dedicated Cancer treatment facility called Hope Health Center, located in Southern California. All of this highly specialized work, combined with his use of ground-breaking approaches like Precision Oncology, has shaped the doctor into a world-recognized authority on Cancer.

As May starts off summery weather and intense sun in many parts of the US, Dr. Javadi’s expertise will be useful in helping people explore the prevention of Skin Cancer. He can also inform those of us who have a personal experience with Cancer--as a patient, a caregiver of a loved one or a concerned friend—on the prevention, diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of specific Cancers.

In this latest part of his extended series with Close Up Radio, Dr. Javadi will look at Cancers in depth. He will talk about which Cancers are the worst for men and women; which Cancers are dramatically on the rise, and which Cancers are the most fatal. He will help separate popular myths from realities when it comes to Cancer, for instance when a woman who is pregnant discovers she has Cancer. Dr. Javadi will also inform listeners of just what Precision Oncology is, how he helped pioneer genetically targeted therapies, and when such customized treatment is most appropriate for the Cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Javadi chose to specialize in Cancer for some very personal reasons and was determined to solve problems with innovation. He continues to fight in honor of his mother, and for everyone who faces the battle with tumors and cancerous health issues.

This brilliant doctor says “I always tell myself there is no going back. They only way is to keep moving forward. I still tell myself that. It keeps me going and inspires many patients too.”

Be sure to listen to this series and learn what we all need to know to crush Cancer.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Nader Javadi in interviews on Fridays, with both Jim Masters and Doug Llewelyn, on May 7th, 14th, 21st and June 4th.

Listen to the shows on BlogTalk Radio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

To learn more about Dr. Javadi and his work, please visit his website: www.drnaderjavadi.com