BodyEnergy treadmill: A New Human-Powered Treadmill for Safer, Greener, and More Complete Exercise BodyEnergy treadmill: A New Human-Powered Treadmill for Safer, Greener, and More Complete Exercise BodyEnergy treadmill: A New Way To Run

Treadmill-Related Injuries Spur the Need for a Family-Safe Alternative; BodyEnergy’s Invention is Poised to Be That Solution

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following one death and dozens of incidents of children being seriously injured and sucked under motorized treadmills made by a conventional fitness product company recently, the U.S. government was forced to issue a warning to families on April 17.The ‘classic motorized treadmill,’ between 2018 and 2020, contributed to 17 fatalities, one of which involved a five-year-old child. In the year 2019 alone, the U.S. emergency departments treated an estimated 22,500 treadmill-related injuries , 2,000 of which were to children under eight-years-of-age.By relying on 2-5 horsepower machines to fuel motorized treadmills, using a 50-year-old technology, creates adverse consequences, namely to children, that are a very real reality in most American homes. Unfortunately, the only solution of those fitness equipment companies is to raise the minimum age of users to 16-years-old. That’s why families everywhere have been calling for an alternative that is safe, family-friendly, and effective.In the U.S. alone, there are over 55 million treadmill users, 32 million elliptical machine users, and 65 million seniors looking for a better at-home product that can help get them moving.That’s why BodyEnergy treadmills were developed in reaction to these fatalities and injuries that are too commonly accepted with current products. As the only company in the world that has been working to solve the treadmill-related problems since 2014, BodyEnergy has developed a patented human-body drive system to replace the electric motor for a total body workout. Additionally, BodyEnergy can include a competition function, making it an engaging and alluring workout experience.With a BodyEnergy treadmill, users can burn double the calories, save more than 50% of the exercise time, and enjoy a low-impact, full body workout that is better for joints and overall performance. That means that over 100 hours per year of exercise time can be saved, which translates into 1 billion hours per 10 million treadmill users.The treadmill is totally safe for all ages, athletic abilities, and is completely low maintenance. That’s why it has also been named a preferred product for elderly clients, looking to engage in at-home, safe, and monitored exercise.“We believe that working out at home shouldn’t be a dangerous or potentially life-threatening activity for consumers,” said Dr. Yan. “Our years of research have proven that it’s possible to workout effectively, quickly, and safely while having fun, right at home. We are proud to announce that the social benefits that come with BodyEnergy will greatly outpace the economic benefits of the product itself.”BodyEnergy was one of the talked-about new product at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), earning the Runner’s World Editors’ Choice Award for ‘best running tech product.’ "Exercise is as important as a vaccine. In order to expedite the promotion of this wonderful fitness equipment to countries around the world and help everyone fight Covid-19, we are going to grant the five-year international exclusive distribution rights to the following countries and areas. We hope that interested individuals or companies get in touch with our team as soon as possible. There will be billions of dollars sales worldwide,” concluded Dr. Yan.The countries and regions include: Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, India, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, South Africa, North Africa, and South America.For more information, visit: https://bodyenergytechnology.com/

BodyEnergy Treadmill: You are the motor, and much better than the electric motor! Its acceleration speed is ten times that of an electric treadmill.