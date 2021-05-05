Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,290 in the last 365 days.

Rebuilding Michigan project on US-131 in Kalkaska, Grand Traverse counties starts May 17

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Kalkaska and Grand Traverse

HIGHWAY: US-131

CLOSEST CITIES: Fife Lake and South Boardman

START DATE: Monday, May 17, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $4.6 million to rebuild 5.8 miles of US-131 from Fife Lake in Grand Traverse County to South Boardman in Kalkaska County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will include daytime lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips. 

US-131 Rebuilding Michigan Project Profile in Grand Traverse and Kalkaska Counties

You just read:

Rebuilding Michigan project on US-131 in Kalkaska, Grand Traverse counties starts May 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.