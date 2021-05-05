Rebuilding Michigan project on US-131 in Kalkaska, Grand Traverse counties starts May 17

Contact:

COUNTIES: Kalkaska and Grand Traverse

HIGHWAY: US-131

CLOSEST CITIES: Fife Lake and South Boardman

START DATE: Monday, May 17, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $4.6 million to rebuild 5.8 miles of US-131 from Fife Lake in Grand Traverse County to South Boardman in Kalkaska County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will include daytime lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.