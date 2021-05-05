Governor: More than 7 Million Vaccinated in NY Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 7 million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. 91,035 doses have been administered across the state's vast... Learn more about Governor Cuomo: More…

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 7 million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. 91,035 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. 

"Thanks to our dedicated health professionals and volunteers, 7 million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated — which is the highest number of fully vaccinated adults than in any other large state, according to CDC." Governor Cuomo said. "We will continue to work with our providers and community leaders across the state to ensure the vaccine distribution remains equitable and to address any persisting hesitancy people have about getting the vaccine. Anybody who is 16 years of age and older is eligible, but we're seeing that some of us are less eager to get it. We all have a duty to do what's necessary to protect one another, and getting vaccinated is part of that duty so that we can defeat this virus once and for all."  

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.           

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 15,734,364

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 91,035

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,183,484

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 46.6%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 35.2%   

People with at least one vaccine dose

 

People with complete vaccine series

 

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

548,817

1,984

418,838

4,162

Central New York

449,331

1,210

371,785

4,089

Finger Lakes

562,856

1,216

437,018

2,825

Long Island

1,188,874

4,828

872,893

8,606

Mid-Hudson

985,102

2,335

711,987

6,110

Mohawk Valley

221,496

405

180,036

1,208

New York City

4,249,766

14,160

3,153,348

32,701

North Country

205,586

369

180,472

1,041

Southern Tier

293,217

713

236,031

1,826

Western New York

602,610

784

457,186

1,915

Statewide

9,307,655

28,004

7,019,594

64,483

                                                                      

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14

618,880

526,415

1,145,295

7,686,405

Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 - 3/21

699,790

584,775

1,284,565

8,970,970

Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 - 3/28

828,000

737,080

1,565,080

10,536,050

Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 - 04/04

819,800

569,905

1,389,705 

11,925,755

Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 - 04/12

1,068,455

658,770

1,727,225

13,652,980

Week 18 Doses

arriving 04/12 - 04/18

763,825

774,825

1,538,650

15,191,630

Week 19 Doses

arriving 04/12 - 04/18

738,340

507,620

1,245,960

16,437,590

Week 20 Doses

arriving 04/19 - 05/02

757,005

662,790

1,419,795

17,857,385

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.   

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.   

