Governor: More than 7 Million Vaccinated in NY Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 7 million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. 91,035 doses have been administered across the state's vast... Learn more about Governor Cuomo: More…

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 7 million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. 91,035 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

"Thanks to our dedicated health professionals and volunteers, 7 million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated — which is the highest number of fully vaccinated adults than in any other large state, according to CDC." Governor Cuomo said. "We will continue to work with our providers and community leaders across the state to ensure the vaccine distribution remains equitable and to address any persisting hesitancy people have about getting the vaccine. Anybody who is 16 years of age and older is eligible, but we're seeing that some of us are less eager to get it. We all have a duty to do what's necessary to protect one another, and getting vaccinated is part of that duty so that we can defeat this virus once and for all."

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 15,734,364

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 91,035

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,183,484

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 46.6%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 35.2%