Governor: More than 7 Million Vaccinated in NY Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 7 million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. 91,035 doses have been administered across the state's vast... Learn more about Governor Cuomo: More…

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 7 million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. 91,035 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
"Thanks to our dedicated health professionals and volunteers, 7 million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated — which is the highest number of fully vaccinated adults than in any other large state, according to CDC." Governor Cuomo said. "We will continue to work with our providers and community leaders across the state to ensure the vaccine distribution remains equitable and to address any persisting hesitancy people have about getting the vaccine. Anybody who is 16 years of age and older is eligible, but we're seeing that some of us are less eager to get it. We all have a duty to do what's necessary to protect one another, and getting vaccinated is part of that duty so that we can defeat this virus once and for all."
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
Total doses administered - 15,734,364
Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 91,035
Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,183,484
Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 46.6%
Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 35.2%
|
People with at least one vaccine dose
|
|
People with complete vaccine series
|
|
Region
|
Cumulative
Total
|
Increase over past
24 hours
|
Cumulative
Total
|
Increase over past
24 hours
|
Capital Region
|
548,817
|
1,984
|
418,838
|
4,162
|
Central New York
|
449,331
|
1,210
|
371,785
|
4,089
|
Finger Lakes
|
562,856
|
1,216
|
437,018
|
2,825
|
Long Island
|
1,188,874
|
4,828
|
872,893
|
8,606
|
Mid-Hudson
|
985,102
|
2,335
|
711,987
|
6,110
|
Mohawk Valley
|
221,496
|
405
|
180,036
|
1,208
|
New York City
|
4,249,766
|
14,160
|
3,153,348
|
32,701
|
North Country
|
205,586
|
369
|
180,472
|
1,041
|
Southern Tier
|
293,217
|
713
|
236,031
|
1,826
|
Western New York
|
602,610
|
784
|
457,186
|
1,915
|
Statewide
|
9,307,655
|
28,004
|
7,019,594
|
64,483
|
|
1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|
2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|
TOTAL
|
CUMULATIVE
|
Week 1
Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20
|
163,650
|
0
|
163,650
|
163,650
|
Week 2
Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27
|
452,125
|
0
|
452,125
|
615,775
|
Week 3
Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03
|
227,395
|
0
|
227,395
|
843,170
|
Week 4
Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10
|
239,025
|
165,150
|
404,175
|
1,247,345
|
Week 5
Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17
|
221,315
|
119,925
|
341,240
|
1,588,585
|
Week 6
Doses arriving
01/18- 01/24
|
250,400
|
462,395
|
712,795
|
2,301,380
|
Week 7
Doses arriving
01/25 - 01/31
|
260,150
|
239,525
|
499,675
|
2,801,055
|
Week 8
Doses arriving
02/01 - 02/07
|
321,850
|
220,720
|
542,570
|
3,343,625
|
Week 9
Doses arriving
02/8 - 02/14
|
320,000
|
244,500
|
564,500
|
3,908,125
|
Week 10
Doses arriving
2/15 - 2/21
|
356,990
|
265,525
|
622,515
|
4,530,640
|
Week 11
Doses arriving
2/22 - 2/28
|
393,530
|
305,780
|
699,310
|
5,229,950
|
Week 12
Doses arriving
03/01 - 03/07
|
1,020,660
|
290,500
|
1,311,160
|
6,541,110
|
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14
|
618,880
|
526,415
|
1,145,295
|
7,686,405
|
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 - 3/21
|
699,790
|
584,775
|
1,284,565
|
8,970,970
|
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 - 3/28
|
828,000
|
737,080
|
1,565,080
|
10,536,050
|
Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 - 04/04
|
819,800
|
569,905
|
1,389,705
|
11,925,755
|
Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 - 04/12
|
1,068,455
|
658,770
|
1,727,225
|
13,652,980
|
Week 18 Doses
arriving 04/12 - 04/18
|
763,825
|
774,825
|
1,538,650
|
15,191,630
|
Week 19 Doses
arriving 04/12 - 04/18
|
738,340
|
507,620
|
1,245,960
|
16,437,590
|
Week 20 Doses
arriving 04/19 - 05/02
|
757,005
|
662,790
|
1,419,795
|
17,857,385
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.
New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.