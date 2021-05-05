Governor Cuomo: All Mass Cavvination Sites Now Accepting Walk-Ins Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning Thursday, April 29, all New York State mass vaccination sites will be Open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in... Learn more about…

This announcement adds to New York State's ongoing efforts to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible. On April 23, Governor Cuomo announced five new pop-up vaccination sites that will take walk-in appointments for New York City bodega, grocery store and supermarket workers. The sites, which will be located in all five boroughs, will each receive a total of 400 doses for the duration of their existence, including doses set aside for the workers.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, "As final exams approach and many students prepare to move home for the summer, we are thankful that New York State is expanding vaccination options for students, making it easy for them to get fully vaccinated—no matter what logistical, geographic, or scheduling hurdles stand in their way. Beginning Thursday, New Yorkers 16 and up can walk-in with no appointment at any state-run mass vaccination site—a policy shift that will go a long way in getting our students protected from this virus and restoring normalcy this fall."