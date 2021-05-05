Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release, Operating without Owner's Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301665

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau                             

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/04/21, 2019 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 54 Timberline Dr, Warren, VT

VIOLATION:  Operating without Owners Consent, Violation of Conditions of

Release(x6)

 

ACCUSED: Sarah Bray                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

VICTIM: Dawn Riley

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police received a complaint that Bray had

taken a vehicle belonging to Riley without the consent.  While en route to the

area, Troopers were advised that Bray returned with the vehicle.  Upon arrival,

Bray was located at Riley's residence.  The investigation revealed that Bray had

violated 6 different conditions of release.  Bray was taken into custody and

transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing.  She is being charged with Operating without Owners Consent and 6 counts of Violation of Conditions of Release.  Bray was subsequently lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/21, 1230 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2, Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648

 

