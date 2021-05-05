Middlesex Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release, Operating without Owner's Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301665
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/04/21, 2019 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 54 Timberline Dr, Warren, VT
VIOLATION: Operating without Owners Consent, Violation of Conditions of
Release(x6)
ACCUSED: Sarah Bray
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
VICTIM: Dawn Riley
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police received a complaint that Bray had
taken a vehicle belonging to Riley without the consent. While en route to the
area, Troopers were advised that Bray returned with the vehicle. Upon arrival,
Bray was located at Riley's residence. The investigation revealed that Bray had
violated 6 different conditions of release. Bray was taken into custody and
transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. She is being charged with Operating without Owners Consent and 6 counts of Violation of Conditions of Release. Bray was subsequently lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2, Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: (802)229-9191
Fax: (802)229-2648