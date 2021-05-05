Life In Entertainment With Gena Heelz Debuts On the XOD Network & Comcast Xfinity 17 (Every Sat. 6pm Cst In TN,MS & AR)
Cassandra Askew, professionally known as Gena Heelz of Life In Entertainment is an Online Media, TV & Promotional Resources. It is a small woman-led company.MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cassandra Askew, professionally known as Gena Heelz of Life In Entertainment is an Online Media, TV and Promotional Resources company. It is a small woman-led, Black-owned company looking to expand in business relationships.
Inspired by her parents, Reverend George P. Askew Sr., and Sandra "Queen" Askew to break ancestral chains and build generational wealth, Cassandra's aspirations are to create revenue and resources not just for herself but for people who are in need of employment services to provide for their families and build a creditable media company with global exposure for Businesses, Entertainers and Respectable Pr Agencies.
"I am also a member of the distinguished press and work with celebrity PR firms and major syndicated platform PR firms to assist in full coverage of any event, press releases and so on. I have successfully gained collaborative partners for movies, musicians and artist development." Cassandra says.
Cassandra has created and produced multiple TV shows called, "Life In Entertainment TV." She says, "My aspirations are to expand my business and content productively and form a community home with the creative space to grow. God is leading me."
Cassandra is currently working on a project entitled, "The Eye's of A Woman and Man " short film, based off of Author Howard Hines novel, "The Eye's of A Woman And Man". The film is directed/ Edited by Errance Davis of ITzabillionwayz Filmz and Videographers are contacted with Brian Wheeler of G Body Ent. WITH AMAZING CAST MEMBERS out Of Memphis, Tennessee.
Dennis Groves, DeWitt Seiferth, Timmy Yarbor, Anthony Shelton, Courtney Yancy, Felicia Brandon-Tynes, Courtland Le'Neill, Miranda Bryant and many more gifted actors. The distribution will be through her XOD Network streaming on demand. A GP PRODUCTION/QUEEN SANZU FILMS
"I AM LOOKING EXPAND MY COMPANY WITH LIKE MINDED INDIVIDUALS AND/OR COMPANY FOR THE COMMON INTERESTS OF BUILDING BUSINESS RELATIONS."
If any company that focuses on Entrepreneurship and or Entertainment, if not both would like an opportunity to work with my company regarding collaborations, Cassandra is open for discussion.
For Artist/Entrepreneur
*Any artist/Entrepreneur interested in placing their (mp4/.mov file) music videos/ company commercials on my TV shows, please email me at genaheelz4@gmail.com and send your video or to https://life-in-entertainment.wetransfer.com/ .
*EACH PARTICIPATING ARTIST OR ENTREPRENEUR HAS TO SIGN A MEDIA RELEASE FORM*
About Life In Entertainment
Life In Entertainment is an online media platform established February 17, 2019. www.lifeinentertainment.com which is a new and innovative site with over 2 million in impressions internationally. Life In Entertainment TV has multiple TV shows; one on the XOD Network on demand streaming in over 2 billion homes. XOD NETWORK is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Smart TV, IOS and Android devices.www.xodnetwork.com
Life In Entertainment TV is on Comcast Xfinity channel 17 airing every Saturday at 6pm CST. Sponsored By Southern Style TV and the Podcast Center. Reaching 160,000 people in MS, TN and AR.
Life In Entertainment TV as well as A GP PRODUCTION/ QUEEN SANZU FILMS are also in negotiations for other potential filming projects, if anyone is interested in working in any department or forming a collaborative, contact Cassandra Askew.
