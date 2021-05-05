VARStreet launches Drag and Drop B2B eCommerce Builder for IT and Office supplies VARs
VARStreet floats their brand new page builder that would allow the clients to create their online store by drag and drop feature in no time.
VARStreet’s eCommerce Builder is a sophisticated and user-friendly solution that gives complete control to a VAR allowing them to manage all sorts of customizations – This is their website, after all”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. has been a market leader in the VAR software space for the past 20years. The company offers business management software that includes a B2B eCommerce platform, sales quoting software, CRM, and procurement software. With more and more users transacting online, the demand for building eCommerce platforms swiftly without knowing the nitty-gritty of coding has increased tremendously. VARStreet’s latest offering enables the resellers to build and launch their online store in just a few hours.
VARStreet’s eCommerce builder now allows businesses to design and create their eCommerce websites without having to edit any code. With the drag-and-drop website builder software, the resellers can build their branded B2B stores themselves without involving designers or developers.
The eCommerce builder at VARStreet offers a range of beautiful eCommerce templates and layout which are extensively customizable. The drag-and-drop feature allows the user to pick and choose the features and functionalities they find important to portray their brand. The user can customize the website as per their brand by changing the logo, colors, fonts, and more. The users can manage complex eCommerce features like managing product matrix and search results, global settings, brand matrix, banners, navigations, and more right from their interface without a developer’s intervention.
The website easily connects with the domain and the resellers don’t have to worry about source code maintenance and servers. The page builder by VARStreet is also 100% compatible with all marketing requirements of the business – the resellers can manage their meta tags and content directly to improve their SEO rankings, can add multiple analytics codes or pixels or JavaScript to keep a track of the website performance and user behavior to get better insight, run shopping ads, and more. The store is auto-scalable which means it is completely optimized for different screen sizes. The eCommerce editor allows the reseller to change the layout of a particular section or the entire website page without any hassles.
Shiv Agrawal, the Director at VARStreet mentions, “VARStreet’s eCommerce Builder is a sophisticated and user-friendly solution that gives the complete control to the reseller allowing them to manage all sorts of customizations – This is their website, after all”. He also adds, “This is an elegant solution for the resellers who want quick turnaround time, unlike the traditional ways where an eCommerce website would have taken months to launch. We have a dedicated team of evangelists who work closely with the VARs helping them with all possible solutions and support to launch their eCommerce website.”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fuelled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
