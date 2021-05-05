Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former Officer Arrested, Charged with Multiple Counts of Rape, Sexual Battery

FRANKLIN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Winchester police officer.

On October 2, 2020, 12th District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor requested the TBI to investigate Tristan Delacruz, who was at the time a Winchester police officer, on sexual assault allegations. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Delacruz as the individual responsible for multiple incidents of sexual assault during March 2020. He is no longer an employee of the Winchester Police Department

On May 3rd, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tristan Xavier Delacruz (DOB 02/13/1993) with six counts of Rape, six counts of Sexual Battery, two counts of Domestic Assault, one count of False Imprisonment, two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping, and one count of Aggravated Assault. With the assistance of the Lincoln County and Franklin County Sheriffs’ Departments, Delacruz was arrested Tuesday in Lincoln County. He was transported to the Franklin County Jail, where he was booked on a $1,000,000 bond.

