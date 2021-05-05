Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Retail theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101700

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo                       

STATION: Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/04/2021, approximately 12:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Co-op, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Retail Theft

 

VEHICLE #1

ACCUSED/Operator: Jason Lake                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: scuff

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) None

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Heidi Zoesch

AGE: 53    

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: GVT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: front driver’s side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) None

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/04/2021, at approximately 12:00 PM, Vermont State Troopers responded to the Putney Co-op, due to Zoesch advising someone had backed into her vehicle and took off from the scene. Upon further investigation and the help of the Putney Co-op, it revealed that Lake had stolen items from the establishment before crashing into the Suzuki. Lake was cited to appear at Windham County Criminal Court Division on June 15th, 2021, at 11:00 AM, to answer to the charges of Retail theft and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2021 at 11:00 AM           

COURT: Brattleboro - Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

