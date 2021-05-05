Westminster Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Retail theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101700
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/04/2021, approximately 12:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Co-op, Putney, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Retail Theft
VEHICLE #1
ACCUSED/Operator: Jason Lake
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: scuff
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Heidi Zoesch
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki
VEHICLE MODEL: GVT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: front driver’s side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) None
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/04/2021, at approximately 12:00 PM, Vermont State Troopers responded to the Putney Co-op, due to Zoesch advising someone had backed into her vehicle and took off from the scene. Upon further investigation and the help of the Putney Co-op, it revealed that Lake had stolen items from the establishment before crashing into the Suzuki. Lake was cited to appear at Windham County Criminal Court Division on June 15th, 2021, at 11:00 AM, to answer to the charges of Retail theft and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2021 at 11:00 AM
COURT: Brattleboro - Windham County
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.