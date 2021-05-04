Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,532 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought in Burglary One Offenses in the District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with Burglary One offenses that occurred in the District.

 

Third District

 

  • On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the 1500 block of Park Road, Northwest, at approximately 10:07 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

CCN 21-054-366

 

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/2-6bjtcfHMk

 

 

 

Fourth District

 

  • On Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the 800 Block of Aspen Street, Northwest at approximately 3:21 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.  CCN: 21-039-302

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and pictures below: https://youtu.be/OUfTT8K8s14

 

 

  • On Saturday, April 10, 2021, at approximately 8:45 pm, in the 1500 block of Monroe Street, Northwest, the suspect entered an occupied residence. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.  CCN 21-045-776

 

  • On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at approximately 8:10 pm, in the 1400 block of Oak Street, Northwest, the suspect entered an occupied residence. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.  CCN 21-056-985

 

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

You just read:

Suspect Sought in Burglary One Offenses in the District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.