Suspect Sought in Burglary One Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with Burglary One offenses that occurred in the District.

Third District

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the 1500 block of Park Road, Northwest, at approximately 10:07 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

CCN 21-054-366

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/2-6bjtcfHMk

Fourth District

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the 800 Block of Aspen Street, Northwest at approximately 3:21 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-039-302

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and pictures below: https://youtu.be/OUfTT8K8s14

On Saturday, April 10, 2021, at approximately 8:45 pm, in the 1500 block of Monroe Street, Northwest, the suspect entered an occupied residence. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN 21-045-776

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at approximately 8:10 pm, in the 1400 block of Oak Street, Northwest, the suspect entered an occupied residence. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN 21-056-985

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###