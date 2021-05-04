Aqua Pennsylvania to Restrict Route 113 (Uwchlan Avenue) Weekdays for Utility Improvement in Uwchlan Township

King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning a weekday lane closure on Route 113 (Uwchlan Avenue) between Peck Road and Webb Road in Uwchlan Township, Chester County, on Friday, May 7, and Monday, May 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
