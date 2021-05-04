Southbound Route 19 Daylight Lane Restriction Starts Wednesday in McCandless

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on southbound Route 19 (Perry Highway) in the Town of McCandless, Allegheny County, will start Wednesday, May 5 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Route 19 near the West Arcadia Drive intersection weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday, May 12. Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will conduct detention pond cleaning adjacent to the roadway.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

