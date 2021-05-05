Halkett Woodworking to Double as East Coast CNC Factory Showroom
Visit Halkett Woodworking at 50 Schoolhouse Rd., Souderton, Pennsylvania to see the Scorpion LDR in action.
California-based CNC manufacturer expands visibility with high-end Pennsylvania cabinet shopSANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halkett Woodworking announces that its 18,000 sq. ft. woodshop will serve as CNC Factory's East Coast showroom, demonstrating the new line of 5th generation woodworking machines designed and engineered in Santa Ana, California. Sara Halkett, owner of Halkett Woodworking, says the unveiling has been planned for about a year, and now that the country is opening for commerce, the increase in interest has brought the opportunity to fruition.
"We have had a noticeable increase in customers wanting to see how CNC Factory’s 5th generation equipment works at our shop in Pennsylvania,” Halkett says. “Since we are producing cabinets with them every day, it's a great opportunity for us to show how easy it is to operate, and how durable and precise each machine performs."
Chris Corrales owner and president of CNC Factory says even in the downturn 2020 economy, CNC Factory had a 20% increase in revenue from 2019. A huge benefit of 5th generation technology is that each machine is designed for a single, non-skilled employee to operate. “With the pandemic woodshops had to function with fewer employees and many cabinet shops started cutting and milling their own products, as opposed to ordering from overseas,” Corrales says. “CNC Factory machines are made to start producing the first day of set-up. Operators don’t need to know G-code or have technical experience.”
Halkett Woodworking is known for its high end millwork and cabinetry for homes $3 million and more throughout the Southeast Pennsylvania region. Bela Fodrovics, general manager of Halkett Woodworking says his most innovative CNC Factory machine is the Scorpion LDR made for inserting Lockdowel screwless, glue-less fasteners. “Ninety percent of Halket’s business is custom residential cabinets for homes over a million dollars,” he says. “The Scorpion allows us to use Lockdowel fastening, saving an enormous amount of time, while staying price competitive. The connections are invisible, showing only beautiful quality cabinetry - fitting for the caliber of homes they enhance.”
With the Lockdowel system Halkett cabinetry is certified by ANSI and the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA), passing rigorous durability and performance tests. Fodrovics adds that the KCMA A161.1 Quality Certification Seal is the “gold standard” certification recommended by This Old House.
"Screwless cabinet construction has been a trend for the past four years," Corrales says. "Now we can deliver this kind of cabinetry even more efficiently with CNC Factory's three machine CNC Working Cell, where a single operator can take the cabinets from panels to complete kitted batches using 5th generation features including: a robotic arm, a 22' touch-screen control, and on-board labeling, that identifies all the components, where they connect and where they go."
"This new generation technology in cabinetry and millwork elevates our capacity, quality of product and profits," Fodrovics says. "We are happy to share the experience with other cabinet shops. This is the present and the future of millwork and cabinetry. We are thrilled to be a part of it!"
See CNC Factory’s 5th generation equipment including the Scorpion, and the award winning 2020 CNC of the Year Python XPR at Halkett Woodworking – 50 Schoolhouse Rd., Souderton, Pennsylvania. Guests are always welcome at CNC Factory – 4021 W. Chandler Ave., Santa Ana, California. Online visit www.CNCFactory.com or email: sales@cncfactory.com
Learn more about the Scorpion LDR via: http://bit.ly/ScorpionLDR
