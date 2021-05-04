South Dakota Department of Transportation and City of Watertown Seek Public Input into Watertown Master Transportation Plan Study

For Immediate Release: Monday, May 3, 2021 Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

WATERTOWN, SD - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in conjunction with the City of Watertown, will hold an online public meeting to present information on the Watertown Area Master Transportation Plan.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the SDDOT is posting information to the study website at www.watertownmtp.com rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the study website or by reaching out to one of the project representatives via email or phone.

Public computer access to view the online meeting will be available at the Watertown Regional Library, located at 160 6th St. NE during the library’s normal operating hours for the duration of the public meeting.

This public meeting is geared toward presenting the findings of the study and recommendations to date. Your input will aid in the continued development of the study including the identification of transportation-related improvements needed in the Watertown area for the next 20 years.

The goal of the study is to develop a long-range transportation plan for the city of Watertown and immediately adjacent growth area.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the Department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

Public meeting information will be posted to the study website: www.watertownmtp.com.

Written and verbal comments will be accepted any time until Monday, May 31, 2021. For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at 605-773-6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

##